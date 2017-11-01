Olivia and Noah most popular baby names in Sask. for 2022

Olivia and Noah were the most popular names for newborn girls and boys in the province last year, according to a list of the top 20 baby names for 2022 released by eHealth Saskatchewan.

Last year was the eighth year in a row that Olivia topped the list for girls, and the second year in a row for Noah for boys, which took over from longtime favourite Liam, according to eHealth's list.

The second-most popular name for baby girls in 2022 was Amelia — which made a large leap from eighth place in 2021.

According to the data, published on Feb. 13, there were 60 newborn baby girls named Olivia in Saskatchewan in 2022, followed by Amelia (44), Emma (43), Ava (41), Lily (39) and Sophia (37).

There were 58 baby boys named Noah in 2022, followed by Liam (52) and Leo (47). Jack and Lucas tied for fourth place (44), and Benjamin and Theodore tied for fifth (43).

According to eHealth Saskatchewan, some new names made the top 20 list in 2022. Mia is back on the girls' list, this time at No. 15. Mia only made the top 20 list once before in the last 10 years. Walker is at No. 12 and Beau is at No. 16 on the list of boy names.

The girls' list saw some drop-offs from 2021. Baby girl names that did not carry over to the 2022 top 20 list were Harper, Aria, Avery and Nova.

Meanwhile, more than one-third of the most popular baby boy names from 2021 didn't reappear on the 2022 top 20 list. These include Grayson, Jackson, Henry, Brooks, Bennett, Emmett and Rhett.

There were a total of 12,802 live births for 2022 registered in Saskatchewan as of Feb. 13, 2023, according to eHealth Saskatchewan, with the final count expected be completed in March. The number of live births registered in 2021 was 14,559.

Those numbers do not include Saskatchewan mothers who gave birth outside of the province.