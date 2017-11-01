Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

Olivia and Noah most popular baby names in Sask. for 2022

Olivia and Noah were the most popular names for newborn girls and boys in the province last year, according to a list of the top 20 baby names for 2022 released by eHealth Saskatchewan.

Runners-up include Liam, Amelia, Leo and Emma: eHealth Saskatchewan

Laura Sciarpelletti · CBC News ·
Olivia and Noah topped the lists of most popular baby names in 2022 in Saskatchewan. (Shchipkova Elena/Shutterstock)

Olivia and Noah were the most popular names for newborn girls and boys in the province last year, according to a list of the top 20 baby names for 2022 released by eHealth Saskatchewan.

Last year was the eighth year in a row that Olivia topped the list for girls, and the second year in a row for Noah for boys, which took over from longtime favourite Liam, according to eHealth's list.

The second-most popular name for baby girls in 2022 was Amelia — which made a large leap from eighth place in 2021. 

According to the data, published on Feb. 13, there were 60 newborn baby girls named Olivia in Saskatchewan in 2022, followed by Amelia (44), Emma (43), Ava (41), Lily (39) and Sophia (37).

There were 58 baby boys named Noah in 2022, followed by Liam (52) and Leo (47). Jack and Lucas tied for fourth place (44), and Benjamin and Theodore tied for fifth (43). 

The top 20 baby names for boys and girls in Saskatchewan for the year 2022.
Last year was the eighth year in a row that Olivia topped the list for girls, and the second year in a row for Noah for boys, which took over from longtime favourite Liam, according to eHealth's data. (eHealth Saskatchewan)

According to eHealth Saskatchewan, some new names made the top 20 list in 2022. Mia is back on the girls' list, this time at No. 15. Mia only made the top 20 list once before in the last 10 years. Walker is at No. 12 and Beau is at No. 16 on the list of boy names.

The girls' list saw some drop-offs from 2021. Baby girl names that did not carry over to the 2022 top 20 list were Harper, Aria, Avery and Nova.

Meanwhile, more than one-third of the most popular baby boy names from 2021 didn't reappear on the 2022 top 20 list. These include Grayson, Jackson, Henry, Brooks, Bennett, Emmett and Rhett.

There were a total of 12,802 live births for 2022 registered in Saskatchewan as of Feb. 13, 2023, according to eHealth Saskatchewan, with the final count expected be completed in March. The number of live births registered in 2021 was 14,559.

Those numbers do not include Saskatchewan mothers who gave birth outside of the province.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Laura Sciarpelletti

Journalist

Laura is a journalist for CBC Saskatchewan. She is also the community reporter for CBC's virtual road trip series Land of Living Stories. Laura previously worked for CBC Vancouver. Some of her former work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, NYLON Magazine, VICE Canada and The Tyee. Laura specializes in health-care, arts, environmental and human interest coverage. She holds a master of journalism degree from the University of British Columbia. Follow Laura on Twitter: @MeLaura. Send her news tips at laura.sciarpelletti@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Account Holder

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now