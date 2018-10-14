Uncertainty about daughter's disappearance haunting Regina woman

Olga Moneybird said she's having nightmares and she feels sick to her stomach when she thinks about her daughter's disappearance.

Moneybird has been talking to people and searching for Garniel Quewezance, who was last seen more than a month ago, and relaying information to Regina police.

"I don't know what to do with myself half the time. I just sit here and think I'm okay and all of a sudden I'm crying," she said Saturday.

Quewezance hasn't been seen since Sept. 8 but Moneybird had no idea her daughter had been reported missing until she saw it on Facebook earlier this month.

"Her and I have never really been close," Moneybird said of the relationship with her only biological daughter—but she still loves Quewezance, as any mother would.

Regina police believe she may be in Saskatoon, Edmonton or Calgary. Foul play is not suspected, but Moneybird feels like there is something more to her daughter's disappearance.

"From what I've been told [from others], I am concerned. I'm concerned that she's still alive; I'm concerned if she's gone," she said. "I'm to the point where I'm resigned to accept if she's gone."

If Quewezance is alive, Moneybird thinks she may be in hiding.

If she's out there, Moneybird wants Quewezance, a mother of six, to let her children know she's okay. Quewezance has always been in contact with her children, regardless of the situation, so the silence is out of the ordinary.

"I never thought I would ever be going through something like this. I've been looking at Facebook and seeing so many kids and young men and women going missing...when is this going to stop?" Moneybird said.

Quewezance was last seen on the 2200 block of Garnet Street in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood. Moneybird said her daughter was seen getting into a black car. There has been no communication since.

"I don't even know how to pray about it any more," Moneybird said.

"My daughter is 40-years-old but she's still my little girl."