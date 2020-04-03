Older Ford trucks more than half of vehicles stolen in Regina recently

Regina police are advising everyone to lock their vehicles — but especially people with large Ford F-Series trucks.

Police say in recent weeks, thefts of older Ford Super Duty F-250 and F-350 trucks have increased.

From March 24 to March 31, 19 vehicles were stolen in Regina — 10 of them were older Fort Super Duty trucks.

Police say the thefts were not in any specific location and are throughout Regina.

People with these older-model trucks are advised by police to use an anti-theft device — such as a steering wheel club — to keep their vehicle safe.

As well, police are reminding everyone to lock their vehicles, remove their garage door openers from their vehicles, not to leave their keys in vehicles and don't leave any valuables in plain sight.