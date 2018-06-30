Okanese First Nation chief, Regina author invested to Order of Canada

Canada's longest-serving chief and a prominent Francophone author from Regina are among those being invested into the Order of Canada on Thursday.

Okanese First Nation Chief Marie-Anne Day Walker-Pelletier has served her First Nation as chief for nearly four decades and is well-known as an advocate for women and children's issues.

She was honoured by the Assembly of First Nations in 2016 for her service, at which time she deferred praise as belonging to her entire community.

"I see myself as a leader to work with my community and to be with my community," she said.

She casts a big shadow and her voice is thundering; when she speaks, people listen. - File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council Chief Edmund Bellegarde

Edmund Bellegarde, chief for File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council, said that Day Walker-Pelletier has been a strong leader serving her nation, the tribal council and the Treaty area.

"She has had to do all of this while simultaneously breaking down barriers for women and children," Bellegarde said in a press release, congratulating her on the recognition.

Laurier Gareau is an author, playwright and historian, based in Regina, and was one of three Saskatchewan residents named to the Order of Canada on June 29. (Radio-Canada)

Regina's Laurier Gareau has been a key figure in Saskatchewan's Francophone community, who was pivotal in establishing networks to bring art and culture into the province's schools and Francophone organizations, according to the Order of Canada's website.

The playwright and author also wrote The Betrayal, described as a seminal play depicting the history of Saskatchewan.

Governor General of Canada Julie Payette conducted the investiture ceremony on Thursday morning, with Day Walker-Pelletier and Gareau honoured as members.