Oil leak into Moose Jaw creek not expected to contaminate river

An unknown quantity of oil entered a creek near Hillcrest Golf Course in Moose Jaw but officials say it won't affect the Moose Jaw River.

The city said in a statement they were notified of the spill late Wednesday morning and the cleanup began immediately.

The spill was confirmed to be unused 15W-40 motor oil which got into the creek through a storm drain from a business about 1 kilometre away from the golf course.

The Moose Jaw Fire Department placed absorbent booms to help contain the oil in the creek.

The contained oil is not moving and has not contaminated the golf courses's first retention pond.

The city said the spill is not expected to affect the Moose Jaw River as the cleanup continues.

They said they are currently using booms, spot vacuuming and oil absorbent pads to clean up the spill, and proper disposal procedures are being followed.

The remediation is expected to be mostly completed by Friday, and an evaluation by the Ministry of Environment will come some time after that.