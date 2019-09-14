2 people, including Regina police officer, sent to hospital following collision
Driver of vehicle that struck police cruiser was also transported to hospital
A Regina police officer was sent to hospital following a collision on Friday.
A police cruiser heading south on Park Street around 5:00 p.m. CST was struck by a grey truck heading west on 13th Avenue turning onto Park Street, police said in a news release.
Both the officer and the man driving the truck were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. There was considerable damage to both vehicles.
A police investigation is ongoing.