Office with a view: Space in controversial 4-storey building at Wascana up for lease

More than 77,000 square feet of space in the future Brandt building at Wascana Centre has been put up for lease.

Colliers Canada has posted the first look at the building which is going up at 2550 Broad Street, on the east side of Wascana Park.

Brandt Developments has partnered with the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) in the creation of the building, which was approved by the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) within the regulations of the 1913 Wascana Master Plan.

The Colliers posting says the four-storey building could be used for government offices, classes, clinics, offices, retail spaces, gyms and charities.

The floor-to-ceiling glass building will feature bike parking, showers, a rooftop patio, a green space courtyard, 110 parking stalls, 60 of which will be underground, and two elevators.

Space in the building is scheduled to be available starting in spring 2020.

The Saskatchewan NDP has expressed concerns about the new CNIB building because it will be four times larger than the current building and have twice the surface area.

In August, Regina city councillors voted unanimously in favour of a motion that aims to restrict future commercial development at Wascana. Mayor Michael Fougere, while supportive, called it "symbolic," saying the city does not have the authority to direct PCC decisions.

Developments in Wasanca Centre are decided by the PCC, which is a board comprised of three representatives from the province, one from the University of Regina, and one from the City of Regina.

In addition to the Brandt building, Conexus is building an 80,000-square-foot office building on park land transferred to the University of Regina from the city. The credit union will be paying the U of R rent for the space and is projected to pay about $160,000 per year in property taxes.