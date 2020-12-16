2 young offenders considered dangerous escape Regina's Paul Dojack Youth Centre

The province says two young offenders have escaped from secure custody at the Paul Dojack Youth Centre in Regina.

It happened Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. CST and police were notified immediately, according to a news release.

The youths' identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, but the province said it's in the process of getting legal permission to release their names and pictures.

The public is asked not to approach the suspects because they are considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police or 911.