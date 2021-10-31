COVID-19 in Sask.: Province reaches 851 deaths, ties as worst month for fatalities

Saskatchewan recorded one additional death from COVID-19 on Sunday, tying the highest number of fatalities from the illness in one month since the pandemic began.

There were 700 deaths in the province on Oct. 1, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard. On Sunday, the province had reached 851 deaths.

There were 151 deaths reported from the illness in January 2021, when vaccines were only just becoming available and public health orders required masks and restricted large gatherings, among other prohibitions.

The province reported 170 new cases of the virus on Sunday, now totalling 77,664 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

One in three new cases are in children under 12 who are currently ineligible for the vaccine. More than one in four new cases were in people fully vaccinated from the virus.

Saskatchewan is reporting 2,122 active cases, 185 fewer than Saturday's report.

The new cases reported Sunday are in the following zones:

Far northwest: 13.

Northwest: 18.

North central: 12.

Northeast: 11.

Saskatoon: 28.

Central west: three.

Central east: 19.

Regina: 30.

Southwest: 5.

South central: six.

Southeast: 13.

Another 12 new cases have pending residence information.

As of Sunday, there are 226 people in hospital with COVID-19, 54 of them being in Saskatchewan intensive care units.

Another 24 people from Saskatchewan are in ICUs outside of the province. One returned on Friday, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

There were 3,265 new doses of a COVID-19 vaccine administered, according to Sunday's report.

Of those, 776 were first doses and 2,489 were second doses.

That brings the total number of shots given in Saskatchewan to 1,667,740.

According to the CBC vaccine tracker, 87.4 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose and 79.6 per cent have received two.