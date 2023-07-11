B.C. port workers strike prompts Nutrien to reduce production at potash mine outside of Saskatoon

The world's largest potash producer says it's being affected by the British Columbia port workers' strike — and it's having an impact in Saskatchewan.

On Tuesday, Nutrien Ltd. announced it has reduced production at its Cory potash mine — located west of Saskatoon — because of "loss of export capacity" through Canpotex's Neptune terminal because of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada strike at the Port of Vancouver.

About 7,400 port workers went on strike on July 1 for higher wages, upending operations at ports across British Columbia. The ports are key gateways for exporting Canada's natural resources and commodities and bringing in raw materials.

Ken Seitz, Nutrien's CEO, says he hopes the two sides can come to an agreement soon.

"The disruption at the Port of Vancouver has resulted in the curtailment of production at our Cory potash mine and if prolonged could also impact production at our other potash mines in Saskatchewan." Seitz said in a news release.

Ken Seitz is Nutrien's president and CEO. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

"We urge the parties in this dispute to come to a swift resolution to prevent further damage to the Canadian economy."

A spokesperson for Nutrien said in an email to CBC News that the company is not planning on laying off workers at this time. He added that curtailment at the Cory potash mine means slowing down potash production and focusing efforts on maintenance and capital projects.

Nutrien is expecting core earnings to fall below its previously forecasted range, according to the news release.

It blames to the strike, lower-than-expected global potash prices and a terminal outage at the Port of Portland in Oregon.

The company says it plans to provide an updated full-year 2023 guidance reflecting those impacts at the time of its second quarter results on Aug. 2.