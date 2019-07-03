34 workers trapped underground since Tuesday at Nutrien's Cory site

Nutrien is working to free 34 maintenance workers trapped underground at the company's Cory potash mine, southwest of Saskatoon.

Spokesperson William Tigley said the employees have been underground since Tuesday afternoon when the service shaft, which moves employees and equipment up and down, stopped working.

Tigley said the company is making arrangements to bring the workers back to the surface using the operating shaft, which normally carries potash.

Tigley said the employees are all safe and they have access to enough air, water and food.

Nutrien is in contact with the workers. The employees are on stand-down — not working — and are waiting to be freed.

The mine is not currently producing potash and was undergoing maintenance when the shaft failure occurred.

The site is about seven kilometres southwest of the city.