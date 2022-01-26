Faculty, prospective students disappointed by closure of Regina nursing campus

Kendra McNab isn't sure if she'll be able to pursue her goal of becoming a registered nurse.

She's among several aspiring nurses who found out through social media this week that the University of Saskatchewan college of nursing plans to wind down operations at its Regina campus.

McNab, who lives in Regina, is currently taking classes through the U of S in preparation for a nursing program. She'd hoped to enter the university's program at the Regina campus in the future.

She saw the satellite campus as a viable option for her to complete her studies without moving to Saskatoon with her fiancé and four kids, away from family support.

"Now I can't do it," she said. "I just wasted another 14 grand through student loans just to be told I can't go into school now through something I thought would … be more of an available option to me."

McNab said she may have to look at another career if she can't get into another program.

"[Other nursing programs] all have a higher expectation and it's super competitive."

She said she knows other prospective students who are in the same boat.

Kendra McNab says she found out via social media that the college she hoped to apply to will not accept new students this coming fall. (Zoom)

According to the college of nursing, 57 students were accepted at the Regina campus for the 2021-22 academic year, which began last fall. No students will be accepted this coming fall or beyond.

Current students will be able finish their programs by 2024, but the Regina campus will close at that point.

The campus, which has operated since 1998, has had upwards of 100 students each academic year.

Nursing seats redistributed to rural, northern Sask.

Nursing seats that have been dedicated Regina students will now be redistributed to rural and northern communities, to give students there easier access to nursing education, according to the college. That includes 18 seats planned at a new campus in Lloydminster.

However, some Regina faculty are upset with the decision, saying the news of their campus's closure came as a shock to them, students and community stakeholders.

Kathy Rodger, an associate professor, said faculty are concerned about losing their network of clinical placements — something that's taken years to establish.

Helen Vandenberg, an assistant professor at the Regina campus, says she's concerned about the restructuring taking place during the pandemic. (University of Saskatchewan)

"We have this great little hub of educators in Regina and the surrounding area which ... we've fostered over the years," Rodger said.

But college administrators in Saskatoon "haven't shown a lot of respect or consideration for our work here," she said.

Helen Vandenberg, an assistant professor, said she's concerned about the timing of the announcement.

"We're very concerned about restructuring in the middle of a pandemic with a national nursing shortage upon us," she said. "A redistribution would, of course, take a lot of time."

Vandenberg says none of the faculty are against expanding into rural and northern communities, but feels students would get more experience and higher quality placements in urban hubs like Regina — especially in the short amount of time they have.

'Difficult decision': college dean

Solina Richter, dean of the U of Sask.'s college of nursing, told CBC it's challenging to include all parties in the decision-making process regarding something like this.

"This was, I can truly say, a very difficult decision," Richter said. "It was a decision that had to be made by the leadership within the college and within the university."

Richter is hopeful that the college can keep its clinical placements in Regina even without a campus there, and pledged to work with each faculty member to discuss their future with the college.

Solina Richter, dean of the U of S college of nursing, says she's committed to expanding campuses so that students can learn where they live. (Zoom)

She said it's important to give students the opportunity to learn where they live, while also expanding the amount of total seats to increase nursing graduates.

Students who want to study in Regina still have access to the University of Regina's nursing program, which also has a partnership with Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

A spokesperson for Saskatchewan Polytechnic said Tuesday that U of S students will not be transferring into its program.