Nunavut youth attends Regina science camp for second year in a row

The First Nations University of Canada is hosting 55 aspiring scientists from across Canada this week. The 2018 National First Nations and Inuit Youth Science camp is running for the second year in a row.

Samantha Putumiraqtuq travelled all the way from Baker Lake, Nunavut to attend the camp.

"I went last year and I found it pretty fun and welcoming." Putumiraqtuq said, "I could definitely see myself coming back here for school in the future,"

Promoting Indigenous youth to pursue STEM

Putumiraqtuq said she wants to study engineering when she grows up and is interested in solar energy.

"I've gone to regional science fairs and I've done a lot of projects," Putumiraqtuq said, "My father works at a gold mine and they use solar energy and I just thought maybe I should use a solar panel to charge up a car battery."

The 2018 National First Nations and Inuit Youth Science Camp runs from August 20 to 25. (CBC News)

Vincent Ziffle, an assistant professor at the university and organizer of the camp, said Indigenous people are underrepresented in science, technology, engineering and mathematic (STEM) career fields.

"I, myself, am a chemist and if (the campers) like chemistry just a little bit more or become more inclined to take university science courses later, then I think we've done a really good job," Ziffle said.

For now, Putumiraqtuq said she is most excited about meeting new friends, travelling and learning new things about science.

Overnight stay at Wanuskewin

Ziffle said the fan-favourite last year was analyzing water samples from Qu'Appelle Valley.

"We're doing the same thing at Regina Beach and talking about the water quality index and how that impacts various communities," Ziffle said.

He said the camp will be staying overnight at Wanuskewin Heritage Park in Saskatoon. There, they will be working with Elders and incorporating Indigenous ecological knowledge into science.

"It's really great when kids get excited about science and experiments," Ziffle (pictured) said. (CBC News)

Ziffle said campers will have a chance to studying robotics, 3D printing, physics, biology and "everything else involving science".

"We're so happy to have this camp at the First Nations University of Canada, it's a dream come true for us scientists at this institution and everyone else involved," Ziffle said.