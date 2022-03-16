Nude stranger takes the floor during Sask. RM council's Zoom meeting

A Saskatchewan rural municipality council reviewed more than just financial statements during its regular council meeting last week after the sudden appearance of a naked man on their Zoom call.

The rural municipality (RM) of Dufferin is approximately 60 kilometres northwest of Regina.The RM council was meeting in chambers and broadcasting via Zoom when the online gallery started to fill with new attendees.

Numerous voices could be heard over several open mics. Councillors looked confused as they looked at the screen, trying to understand what was happening, when the screen suddenly split and a very naked man appeared.

The sudden appearance elicited gasps and shocked laughter, with many looking away.

The man started to speak and wave his private parts before the RM's chief administrative officer Tammy Knuttila cut the meeting short.

Knuttila said she first heard children's voices and thought perhaps a school classroom had joined to watch a council meeting. When she realized what was happening, she took action, "...as quickly as I could. I closed the Zoom meeting and then set up a new link, and even then, a couple of people came into the waiting room and if I didn't recognize the name, I didn't let them in."

Knuttila said she believes they were "Zoom-bombed," a type of prank where people log into a public Zoom meeting and cause a disruption. Knuttila said she saw a few new names enter the waiting room, and instead of admitting people one at a time, she hit "admit all," which was when the gallery flooded with people not there for the meeting.

A Zoom spokesperson said the company is upset to hear about these types of incidents.

"Zoom strongly condemns such behaviour. We take meeting disruptions extremely seriously and, where appropriate, we work closely with law enforcement authorities. We encourage users to report any incidents of this kind to Zoom and law enforcement authorities," they said.

The spokesperson said there are features that can help Zoom hosts maintain security of meetings, and online resources offering tips and lessons on how to use these features.

In hindsight, Knuttila said she shouldn't have hit "admit all" and will be more careful in the future. She said she is new to the RM and isn't used to being the only administrative person in a meeting.

She said the RM is treating it as an isolated incident.

"If it happened again, we might revisit if Zoom is appropriate."

The Local Journalism Initiative supports the creation of original civic journalism that is relevant to the diverse needs of underserved communities across Canada, broadening availability and consumption of local and regional news on matters of civic governance. Read more about The Local Journalism Initiative here. If you have any questions about the Local Journalism Initiative program, please contact lji@newsmediacanada.ca.