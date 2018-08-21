Northern Sask. communities face wildfire evacuations

Several communities in northern Saskatchewan are facing evacuations due to wildfires.

There were 90 active fires in the province as of Monday morning, up from 71 on Sunday.

Thirty fires were listed as not contained, meaning they are being suppressed but expected to grow.

According to a provincial news release, a wildfire in the northwest led to the evacuation of both Michel Village and St. George's Hill, located northwest of Buffalo Narrows across Peter Pond Lake. Dillon and Buffalo River Dene First Nation are also both within 20 kilometres of the fire.

The fire is covering almost 6,000 hectares. Helicopter support, heavy equipment and air tanker support have been deployed.

St. George's Hill has been evacuated because of a wildfire. (Linda Stixx)

In the northeast of the province, the community of Southend is also facing a general evacuation.

In a video posted to Facebook on Sunday night, Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation Chief Karen Bird urged all community members to register at the band office or by calling 306-420-9944.

"Please register even if you refuse to leave the community, or want to go out to the lake to your cabin. We need you to register," she said.

According to Chief Bird, helicopter-assisted convoys were set to leave the community Sunday night and Monday morning.

Air quality affected

Wildfires are also reducing air quality and visibility for people living in those areas.

Environment Canada is advising caution for people in Hudson Bay, Porcupine Plain, Melfort, Tisdale, Nipawin and Carrot River. It said children and seniors are especially at risk, and people may experience symptoms including shortness of breath and headaches.

Information for residents affected by wildfires is available at the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency website.