Nostalgia, games, toys and a touch of horror at the Retro Game and Toy Fair

Gamers, toy lovers, children and adults gathered at the Serbian Club in Regina on Sunday to remember and reminisce about toys of the past.

The Retro Game and Toy Fair was held to bring together enthusiasts and collectors alike, showcasing everything from old Mario toys to modern Funko Pop figurines.

Children and adults alike leafed through boxed of comic books and toys at the Retro Game and Toy Fair. (Heidi Atter/CBC) One young Spiderman posed for a picture at the Retro Game and Toy Fair in Regina on Sunday. (Heidi Atter/CBC) Toys and games from the 70s, 80s, 90s, and modern day were all on display at the Retro Game and Toy Fair in Regina. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Read below for five of the unique items at the Retro Game and Toy Fair.

Hulk in a 70s Spiderman sidecar

In the 70s, Marvel made a number of toys to cash in on the rising popularity of Spiderman, Curt Lorge said. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

When the Marvel universe was growing in the 70s, they started a merchandising ploy making toys to basically cash in on the fans, Curt Lorge said.

Enter Spiderman on a motorcycle with Hulk in the sidecar. When they first came out, the toy was mass-produced but now they're rare to find, Lorge said.

The retro toys are a 'tribute to the past,' Curt Lorge said. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"It just didn't last the test of time. No one kept them or they got destroyed by play," he said with a laugh. "We get a pretty good chuckle out of it. What's Hulk doing in his sidecar?"

"It's a tribute to the past."

WWF Wrestlers battling through wear and tear from the past

Dean Turchinetz said many adults were walking up to his booth reminiscing about which WWF wrestler they had as a child. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

For Dean Turchinetz, the magic of the past lies in the 1980s wrestlers made out of hard rubber.

"They were the guys you wanted when you were a kid," he said. "You bought your favourite wrestler and you took him to your friend's place and you have fought with your friends that way."

Some of the wrestlers have a bit of wear, while others are in perfect shape, Dean Turchinetz said. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"[Now,] just like me they show their age," Turchinetz said with a laugh. "Some of them are in good shape. Some of them not so much but they're still a pretty fun trip down memory lane."

Who you gonna call? The Ghostbusters Original Boardgame

Richard Fillo calls himself a little spoiled for growing up with as many games as he did. (Heidi Atter/CBC) Richard Fillo has happy childhood memories playing with various 'Ghostbusters' toys, he said. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Before the age of digital video games there was a simple, "classic" board game: The Real Ghostbusters.

"It definitely takes me back to being a child," Richard Fillo said. "The board games back in the days were just so fun and very detailed and just the art of them — pretty much using your imagination, you just just played it however you wanted to."

"I give toys nowadays credit for at least looking a lot better, more detailed but — like these toys still last after years and years of playing with outside," he said. "It's just good times."

Horror movies, figurines as 'therapy'

JC Wylde sculpts and crafts pieces from horror movies for clients around the world, he said. (Heidi Atter/CBC) Horror movies are a way of expression, JC Wylde said. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

As JC Wylde holds up a display head of his toy from the movie Friday the 13th from 1988, he has a look of pride as it was a piece he sculpted and painted himself. He's been a fan of horror movies for years.

"It's a way that people can express their fears without actually going through a terrifying situation," Wylde said of horror movies. "So it's therapeutic."

JC Wylde holds up one of his own creations, Jason from Friday the 13th without the mask. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"I think anything past like 1990 is pretty much garbage for the most part," he said. "Too much nonsense, too bad writing, bad filmmaking, just to make a buck really as opposed to how it was made with passion and intensity in the 80s."

The sculptor ships his creations from Russia to Japan and locally from his home in Regina, Sask.

'Shredder' bringing back TMNT nostalgia'

'Shredder' from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a collectable for Shane Korol because of the quality and mint-in-box condition. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

'Shredder' is a collectable for Shane Korol because it's highly-detailed, quality, mint-in-box condition and a beautiful display piece, he said. The villain is from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

"It brings me back to a happier time where life is simple and all you worried about was allowance and what your friends were doing," Korol said. "Relive your childhood, right?"

Collectables are a way to relive childhood for Shane Korol. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"I love seeing reactions to it, especially kids' faces," Korol said. "It reminds you of Christmas Day opening up your first gift and you're very excited so it's not just the kids too it's the adults — It's great to see."