Norway politician headed to Moose Jaw for 'moose summit'

A diplomatic mission is coming from Norway to Moose Jaw, but don't expect an early end to the moose wars.

Deputy mayor of community with world's biggest moose will tour Moose Jaw

Mac the Moose (left) was dethroned as the largest moose statue in the world by Storelgen in Norway. (Natascia Lypny/CBC, Mariusz.ks/Shutterstock)

The Scandinavian country claims the tallest moose statue in the world.

That moose, Storelgen, unseated the long-time title-holder, Mac the Moose in Moose Jaw.

There's been a tongue-in-cheek war of words between the two communities over the last few weeks.

Now, Linda Otnes Hendriksen, the deputy mayor of the Norwegian community Stor-Elvdal, is coming to Saskatchewan in what's being called a "moose summit".

The City of Moose Jaw says for six days starting March 1, she'll see the sites, take in a hockey game and, of course, visit Mac.

Despite Norway's peace offensive, a Moose Jaw official says the city is still determined to super-size Mac so the world title can someday be reclaimed.

A fundraising campaign to make that happen is underway.

