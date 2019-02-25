Norway politician headed to Moose Jaw for 'moose summit'

A diplomatic mission is coming from Norway to Moose Jaw, but don't expect an early end to the moose wars.

The Scandinavian country claims the tallest moose statue in the world.

That moose, Storelgen, unseated the long-time title-holder, Mac the Moose in Moose Jaw.

There's been a tongue-in-cheek war of words between the two communities over the last few weeks.

Now, Linda Otnes Hendriksen, the deputy mayor of the Norwegian community Stor-Elvdal, is coming to Saskatchewan in what's being called a "moose summit".

The City of Moose Jaw says for six days starting March 1, she'll see the sites, take in a hockey game and, of course, visit Mac.

Despite Norway's peace offensive, a Moose Jaw official says the city is still determined to super-size Mac so the world title can someday be reclaimed.

A fundraising campaign to make that happen is underway.