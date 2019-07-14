Skip to Main Content
Tornado reported northwest of Northgate Sask.
Saskatchewan

Tornado reported northwest of Northgate Sask.

A tornado touched down roughly seven kilometres northwest of Northgate, Sask on Saturday afternoon.

Tornado EF0 according to preliminary reports from Environment Canada, no damage reported

CBC News ·
Environment Canada confirmed a tornado touched down seven kilometres north of Northgate, Sask. on Saturday afternoon. No damage was reported. (@HouckisPokise/Twitter)

Environment Canada says a tornado touched down seven kilometres northwest of Northgate.

Northgate is located 55 kilometres west of Estevan in south central Saskatchewan.

The tornado had wind speeds between 90 and 130 kilometres per hour according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada said the tornado did no damage and was given a preliminary rating of EF0, the lowest on the Enhanced Fujita scale. It touched down at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|