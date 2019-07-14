Tornado reported northwest of Northgate Sask.

Environment Canada says a tornado touched down seven kilometres northwest of Northgate.

Northgate is located 55 kilometres west of Estevan in south central Saskatchewan.

The tornado had wind speeds between 90 and 130 kilometres per hour according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada said the tornado did no damage and was given a preliminary rating of EF0, the lowest on the Enhanced Fujita scale. It touched down at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.