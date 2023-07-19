Northern Sask. teachers urged not to accept contracts as division remains 'in dispute' with STF

It's been a month since the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) slapped the Northern Lights School Division with "in dispute" status after accusing its director of education of "attempting to undermine the bargaining process" with teachers. There's still no resolution.

On June 19, the STF said in a news release that Jason Young sidestepped the division's local bargaining committee — which it's been in negotiations with since 2021 — by forwarding staff terms of a potential deal that weren't yet discussed at the bargaining table.

The STF is urging teachers (including substitutes) in the north not to apply or accept contracts with the division until the director rescinds the letter and acknowledges the move was out of process. The STF says teachers that do would be violating the federation's code of collective interests and could have their names included in STF publications circulated across the country.

"Until we can ensure that the process is going to be respected, that we can protect that collective bargaining process, we have to have a corrective action before we can see anything continue to ensure that negotiations happen in good faith," STF president Samantha Becotte told CBC News in the days after the designation.

"This isn't a decision that the provincial executive made lightly."

As of Wednesday afternoon, an STF spokesperson said Becotte's comments still stand.

The Northern Lights School Division didn't respond to CBC News's latest request for comment.

However, in an emailed statement roughly a week after the division was placed in dispute, NLSD acting director Dawn Kuppenbender didn't address the federation's accusations.

Instead, she pointed to the stalled negotiations between the division and its local bargaining committee.

"We are committed to a good faith and fair bargaining process for both the employer and teachers. We sincerely believe that we, the parties to this negotiation, should be able to agree on one of the processes for dispute resolution outlined in The Education Act," Kuppenbender wrote, noting that mediation, arbitration and conciliation are all possible options.

"We remain willing and eager to return to the bargaining table with the local committee at any time to negotiate a fair collective agreement and are prepared to consider any new proposals carefully."

The local bargaining committee president confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that there had been no new developments.

According to Charles Smith, an associate professor of political studies at the University of Saskatchewan's St. Thomas More College, the STF could be trying to send a message about bargaining as it continues separate contract negotiations with the provincial government.

"The STF is saying publicly, 'Listen, rules have to be followed and we are coming to the table with some serious demands that have to be taken seriously,'" he said.

"That, to me, is just good union practices — you use the tools in your toolkit to come to an agreement. And they have this tool, and it's certainly a powerful one."

The federation has put divisions in dispute 14 times since 1961.

Most recently, the now non-existent Leader School Division was given the status in May 2002. In that case, there was a mediation process and the designation was lifted roughly two months later.