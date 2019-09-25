Sask. man who took cop's Taser and fired it at officer sentenced to 3 years

A northern Saskatchewan man who was high on crystal meth when he fired a Taser at a police officer prior to a high-speed chase has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Raini Scott Henderson, a 30-year-old Montreal Lake resident, was sentenced Tuesday in Prince Albert after entering guilty pleas Monday to five charges that include resisting arrest and attempting to take a weapon from a police officer.

Court heard that police found Henderson asleep in a parked car in Montreal Lake in August 2018 and tried to subdue him with the Taser three times when he attempted to flee. Henderson grabbed the Taser and fired it at an officer before speeding off toward La Ronge.

At one point during the pursuit an officer grabbed Henderson's car and suffered minor injuries from being dragged.

Henderson was eventually arrested when he stopped in a ditch and fled on foot before a police dog caught up to him.

The Crown had sought a four-year prison term while the defence had asked for two years.