Checkpoints into northern Saskatchewan not staffed 24 hours a day

The mayor of Beauval, Sask., is asking for more clarity after a health checkpoint heading into the community appeared to be "abandoned" on Friday night around 8 p.m.

"That would have left the whole [Highway] 155 wide open for anybody to travel after hours," said Village of Beauval mayor Nick Dagineault. "I was just thinking in my head, that's very silly."

The checkpoints were set up as part of the provincial government's efforts to shut down the north to prevent the spread of COVID-19 into those communities. Travel for groceries, medical services and deliveries of goods are exempt from the travel ban.

Dagineault said the empty checkpoint has left northern leaders, himself included, confused.

"I'm wondering, what's the use?" he said. "People can basically now leave after 8 p.m., if they wanted, and return the next day."

A security company previously staffed the checkpoint set up at the junction of Highway 165 and Highway 155 outside of Beauval, but Dagineault said things changed when the government took control.

"They come in, hard, fast and very disorganized," said Dagineault in an FSIN press release. "It's been a big disappointment."

Not staffed 24 hours a day, says public safety agency

Checkpoints are staffed by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, along with highway patrol and conservation officers within the provincial protection and response team.

An email from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said all of the provincial checkpoints would feature permanent signage — but they would not be staffed 24 hours a day.

The email said the needs of each checkpoint would be assessed on a regular basis and adjustments would be made where needed.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said RCMP patrols have also been increased along roads in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District.

FSIN renews call for monitoring provincial border

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said in a release that the FSIN is renewing its recommendations for the provincial government to monitor travellers into and out of the province.

"If the border closures and monitoring started weeks ago, our North wouldn't be in the fight of their lives to stop the numerous outbreaks," Cameron said in the release.