Wind chills in northern Sask. could plunge to –54 C this weekend

People in northern Saskatchewan are being warned about "hazardous frostbite conditions" from freezing wind chills as low as –54 C.

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for northern communities starting Saturday, cautioning residents that frostbite could occur in minutes.

In Stony Rapids, temperatures are forecast to creep as low as –​43 C, with the wind chill expected to make it feel like –54 C overnight.

Warnings were in place for the following areas on Saturday afternoon:

Cree Lake - Key Lake

Fond-du-Lac - Stony Rapids

Southend - Brabant Lake - Kinoosao

Wollaston Lake - Collins Bay

"Extreme windchill values of –45 C or less will continue over northern Saskatchewan through the weekend," said a warning from Environment Canada.

"Although values will moderate in the afternoon hours, windchills will plunge during the night. Extreme cold puts everyone at risk."

Residents are also being urged to keep their pets inside.

