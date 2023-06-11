These Northern Sask. students were displaced by wildfires — now they are helping restore their forests

An approaching wildfire had displaced students from the Clearwater River Dene Nation in Northern Saskatchewan — but now they are leading the charge in restoring nearby forests.

Twenty-one students from the Clearwater River Dene School have helped plant 9,000 tree seedlings in the forests surrounding their community. This came weeks after a mandatory evacuation order was issued for their community.

The tree planting initiative is part of a community-driven project called Beading a New World: Collective Climate Accountability and Adaptation Project.

The project is funded by Environment and Climate Change Canada. It aims to establish Indigenous communities as equal treaty partners in Canada's transition to a low-carbon, sustainable and decolonial society.

"We want to come up with solutions that are custom for us, that work for our First Nation community so we are trying to train and give the kids the tools to help them adapt [to climate change]," Dënë Cheecham-Uhrich, principal investigator of the project, said.

Ava Haynes (left) is a Grade 11 student at the Clearwater River Dene School. She described the tree planting as a spirit booster for the community. (Clearwater River Dene School/ Facebook)

It is the third year the students participated in the project, but for Grade 11 student Ava Haynes this year's tree planting came with urgency.

"I've seen a burnt forest fire area, but just seeing it so close to the highway driving into town, you could bike to it, just seeing it so close to town was very real," Haynes said.

"If those firefighters had given up for an hour or even less than that everything would've been gone."

Haynes described the tree planting project as a spirit lifter for the community.

"The trees are going to continue to get bigger and you can go back and look at it and say the year the fire decimated this, we also helped fix it," Haynes said.

"We helped bring back the ecosystem that was destroyed by the fires."'

All the First Nation communities that were evacuated in the province have now returned back home, according to Indigenous Services Canada's latest updates.

Despite communities returning, smoke from the wildfires burning in the province has prompted Environment Canada special air quality statements across Northern and Central Saskatchewan.

Project almost didn't happen

The wildfires in Northern Saskatchewan almost cancelled the tree planting initiative this year.

Landon Moise, a Grade 8 student, was worried the wildfires would cancel the project. (Clearwater River Dene School/Facebook)

Landon Moise, a Grade 8 student, says he is happy the conditions eased to allow the project to run.

"We were so close to not having the experience, so I was relieved we did because I was looking forward to it and was looking forward to networking," Moise said.

The project allowed the students to work with a soil scientist and terrestrial ecologists. The group also travelled up to a campsite at Patterson Lake run by NexGen — a Saskatchewan energy company — to help plant trees there.

That was Colby Lemaigre's favourite part of the tree planting experience.

"It was so fun there, we planted a lot of trees and it was a very good experience," the Grade 9 student said.

Colby Lemaigre, a Grade 9 student, says his favorite part of the project was tree planting at the NextGen campsite. (Submitted by Dënë Cheecham-Uhrich)

Trees to honour loved ones

Cheecham-Uhrich says the tree planting allowed for community healing.

"Our community goes through a lot of hardships, we work a lot with our kids and we wanted our forests this summer to be a decolonial and healing forest," Cheecham-Uhrich said.

"We are planting for lost loved ones, planting for those who are struggling with mental health and addictions, domestic violence, intergenerational trauma. We also prayed for strength, health and happiness."

Clearwater River Dene Nation elders participated in the project. Trees were planted to honour lost loved ones, as prayers for those struggling and for strength in the community. (Clearwater River Dene Nation/Facebook)

Cheecham-Uhrich says the tree-planting efforts integrated people from across the community .

"We worked with elders, we would have our morning prayers and medicine circles where we would give an offering and ask that when planting the tree were able to release our pain to start our healing process," she said, adding that some community members who are struggling with addictions joined the tree-planting efforts.

She says the project was emotional for her.

"I was walking through the fresh burn and watching the kids interact with each other and plant in this fresh burn, they were laughing," Cheecham-Uhrich said.

"I'm having these really awesome conversations all around protecting the land and the environment.… It was a really nice way to foster relationships with all of them."