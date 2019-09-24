'Nervous tension' builds as polls close in northern Sask. swing riding

With the polls now closed, candidates in the northern riding of Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River are watching the numbers flow in from their respective election parties — some of them hundreds of kilometres apart.

The northern Saskatchewan riding is distinctive in its extreme geographical size, majority Indigenous population and history of close races. The 2015 result was decided by less than 100 votes.

"Obviously there's a lot of nervous tension and anxiety and we will kind of play it out and see what happens tonight," said Conservative candidate Gary Vidal from his office in Meadow Lake late Monday afternoon.

"One minute I'm confident, one minute I'm very nervous. It's just a bit of an emotional roller-coaster to be honest with you. I'll just be watching the numbers as they come in."

Vidal is one of three contenders in the riding with a history of leadership: Liberal candidate Tammy Cook-Searson as chief of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band, Vidal as the mayor of Meadow Lake and Georgina Jolibois as the NDP incumbent.

Less than 100 votes decided the outcome of the 2015 election in Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River. (CBC News Graphics)

IT security specialist Sarah Kraynick is running for the Green Party and Saskatoon-based Jerome Perrault is the official candidate for the People's Party of Canada.

The challenge for the five candidates was to get elected in a riding where concerns range from preventing Indigenous youth suicides, creating economic development and preserving Indigenous languages to lumber tariffs, crop exports, the carbon tax and the limits of legal gun ownership. The riding has been held by NDP, Conservative and Liberal candidates in the past 15 years.

Vidal will be watching Monday's results from his office in Meadow Lake, Jolibois is in her home community of La Loche, and Cook-Searson will be in La Ronge after some last minute visits to communities in the afternoon.

Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River has a population of about 70,000. According to the 2016 Census, about 70 per cent of that population identifies as Indigenous.