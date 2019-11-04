Mourners gather in Regina to remember paramedic killed in northern Sask. highway crash

Mourners gathered at Regina's Living Hope Alliance Church on Sunday to remember a paramedic who was killed on duty in a collision in northern Saskatchewan.

Leigh Schroeder, 28, was one of three people killed after the Oct. 25 collision between a truck and an ambulance. One-year-old Kinzey Iron-Couillonneur, and Jerome Coulineur, 12, were also killed in the crash.

Schroeder, born in Regina on March 3, 1991, was working as a paramedic in Meadow Lake at the time of his death.

"I wish I had come up to see you there because I think I would have seen you at your best, little brother," said Ryan, Leigh's older brother, while giving a eulogy.

Meadow Lake was a place that Schroeder loved and called home, according to the program for his funeral proceedings.

Leigh Schroeder, 28, died when the ambulance he was in collided with truck on Highway 155 on Oct. 25, 2019. (Screeshot/Speers Funeral and Cremation Services)

His mother, Gwendolyn, remembered how she would text, phone or connect with him on Facetime and that when he was getting down on himself prior to finding employment, she encouraged him.

Scott Livingston, CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Authority, gave thanks to Schroeder for his service.

"I didn't get the opportunity to meet Leigh but given his line of service, I know that he cared deeply enough about others to risk his own life," Livingston said.

The collision happened on Highway 55, less than 20 kilometres south of the community of Beauval, around 5 p.m. that afternoon.

Schroeder and one other person were in a northbound ambulance when it collided with a southbound pickup truck. RCMP said road conditions were "poor with slush and ice covered sections" at the time.