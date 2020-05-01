Northern checkpoints acting as conduits of information for people passing through, says worker

A northern checkpoint near Green Lake is providing information to travellers as they make their way in and out of the far north region of the province, which has had travel restrictions imposed because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Kevin Favel has been stationed at the checkpoint, located near Highways 155 and 55, near Green Lake, and said the responses from people have been positive the majority of the time.

"We're here helping monitor traffic, recording people's destinations, where they're off to and where they're coming from and just try to educate them," Favel said Thursday.

The checkpoint also provides other details, such as the scarcity of places to fuel up along the way as commuters head further north. Information on what people need to know about COVID-19 symptoms is also available.

Most of the travellers passing through the checkpoint are heading south toward Meadow Lake. The city acts as a hub for several northwest communities, Favel said.

Saskatchewan has imposed travel restrictions in the northern portions of the province, including new measures announced Thursday. People are asked to remain in their home communities and not to travel unless necessary.

Travel is permitted for necessities, like groceries.

Favel said he has seen older residents and children in vehicles that have passed through from the surrounding communities.

"To me, that's unnecessary. That's not essential travel, to go shopping," he said. "Just be safe and take care of each other."

There are 50 active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan's far north region and 40 of those cases were in La Loche, as of Thursday. There are another 19 active cases in the north region, which includes Lloydminster.

Outbreak clusters have been identified in La Loche — from an oilsands camp near Kearl Lake in Alberta — and at Lloydminster Hospital.