Team Canada faces tough loss in first game at Little League World Series

Team Canada faced a tough loss at the Little League World Series on Thursday.

The national team is being represented by North Regina Little League at the youth baseball tournament that's underway in Williamsport, Pa.

There are 20 teams from around the world competing this year. Team Canada faced off against Chinese Taipei for its first game — losing 6-0.

Chinese Taipei had a "combined perfect game," according to the Little League World Series website. Despite the loss, announcers gave credit to Canada for their perseverance during the game and for having good pitching in the last three innings.

Pierce Sorrell, the second baseman for Team Canada, spoke with North Regina Little League president Dean McQueen after the game.

"I thought we fielded pretty good, we didn't hit the best but they had a really good pitcher so it was tough, but our last three innings we played really good 'd,' we just couldn't hit the ball today," said Sorrell.

Sorrel said he gives his coaches credit for bringing the team and himself all the way to the worlds.

Canada has never won a championship at the Little League World Series, which has been running for 80 years. Chinese Taipei has scored 17 titles.

Team Canada does have another chance to try for a win. They go head-to-head with the Czech Republic on Saturday at 2 P.M. CST. It's a must win game for Canada.

If they lose, they're out.

Sorrell said they'll be working hard to prepare for the game.

"We'll have to have a couple practices, maybe hit against [a] pitching machine, have it a little fast in case we have to face another really fast pitcher," said Sorrell.