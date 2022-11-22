Accessible playground, spray pad meant for Regina's North Central may now be built on east side

An accessible playground and spray pad meant for Regina's North Central neighbourhood is now up in the air due to the yet-to-be-determined future of a replacement for the Lawson Aquatic Centre.

City staff are now recommending the $1.2 million structure — to be paid for Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities — be built on the east side of the city in the Glenncairn neighbourhood.

The decision on whether to move the splash pad and accessible playground could represent the first ripple effect of the city's catalyst committee, despite the fact the committee has yet to make any final recommendations on it's mandate of five major projects.

Here's how the city got here.

The deal to construct an inclusive playground and spray pad dates back to Oct. 27, 2021, when council approved entering into an agreement with Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities.

According to a staff report headed to city council Wednesday, the inclusive structure was originally going to be donated and built at the site of the Sportsplex in North Central in spring 2023 as part of a new aquatic centre.

But the plan went off the rails once council created the catalyst committee in July 2022. The committee was tasked with providing recommendations on five major projects that could shape the city's downtown core.

Projects include a new aquatic facility, a replacement for the Brandt Centre, a possible baseball stadium, an outdoor soccer field and the modernization of the central library.

Regina city council is set to debate the future of the inclusive playground project at 1 p.m. CST on Wednesday. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

The committee is scheduled to submit a report by the end of 2022, with the recommendations coming before council early in the new year.

Construction of the inclusive playground no longer matches up with that timetable.

As a result, city administration met with Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, which ultimately decided to move forward with construction in 2023.

Mayor Sandra Masters said the city could end up having to demolish anything built at the Sportsplex site if council chooses to move forward with an aquatic centre at that location.

"You don't want to build something and then and tear it down again," she said.

"I think whatever gets built, regardless of whether the aquatic centre goes or whatever facility goes anywhere, you're going to see some outdoor accessible playground. This is a bit of a bonus."

With the Sportsplex no longer an option, city administration has now selected the Glencairn Neighbourhood Centre as the recommended site for the inclusive playground.

Since that is a significant change to the original agreement, it must now be approved by council, according to the staff report.

Council can still choose another alternate site, but that's not recommended by city administration, which says Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities wants to proceed on the previously planned timelines.

Regina city council is set to meet at 1 p.m. CST on Wednesday.