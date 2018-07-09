North Battleford RCMP arrest man after weekend shooting

A 28-year-old man is facing six charges related to a weekend shooting in North Battleford that sent one person to hospital.

The shooting victim walked into Battlefords Union Hospital around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. The victim was stabilized and then transported to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

After that, RCMP received a complaint about a shooting at the Winder Crescent apartment block.

After some investigation, RCMP determined that someone in the apartment who knew the victim had fired a gun in the building.

Later that day, RCMP arrested a 28-year-old man and seized multiple guns.

The suspect is facing six charges, including aggravated assault and discharge a firearm while being reckless. The man, who was also under a firearms ban, is set to appear in court on Monday.