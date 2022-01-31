One-month old Sask. twins are safe after car stolen with babies on board

The North Battleford RCMP says two babies have been safely returned to their families after a car containing the children was stolen Saturday morning.

Now, police are asking for the public's help in finding out who may have stolen the car.

Just after noon, a white Chevrolet Optra was stolen from an alley between the 1400 blocks of 103 Street and 104 Street in North Battleford, according to police.

Two one-month-old twins and two dogs were inside the car.

Mounties in North Battleford located the vehicle shortly after in an alley between the 800 blocks of 109 Street and 110 Street with one of the children inside, according to police.

Officers and the Saskatchewan RCMP Police Dog Services searched the area and found the second infant in their car seat in a different alley, between the 1300 blocks of the 109 Street and 110 Street, said RCMP.

Both the animals and the twins were unharmed and reunited with their family, according to police.

Officers are now asking people who live or have travelled in downtown North Battleford on Saturday between noon and 1 p.m. to check their camera systems.

Anyone with information or people who captured footage of the white Chevrolet Optra or its occupant(s) can contact North Battleford RCMP, their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.