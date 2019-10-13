RCMP investigating North Battleford shootings, no one injured

Battlefords RCMP received multiple complaints of gunfire in North Battleford early Sunday morning but no one is in custody.

Police received the first complaint around 5:15 a.m. CST at a home on the 700 block of 102nd Street, which they later confirmed to be the scene of gunfire.

No one in the home was injured but police say the people in the house were "uncooperative with police investigation".

Then police received another complaint about gunfire on the 1800 block of 99th Street. Police identified a residence but no one was home.

RCMP do not believe the shootings are random. A large, grey SUV was spotted fleeing the areas of both shootings, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.