RCMP arrest Sask. man wanted since April on probation breach charges

Several RCMP units made a co-ordinated effort this past weekend to locate and arrest Jonathan Swiftwolfe, who had been wanted since April.

During the search, police said they were concerned for the safety of Moosomin First Nation residents while Swiftwolfe remained on the loose.

Police spotted Swiftwolfe on Sunday. He was driving a stolen vehicle on Highway 40 near Sweet Grass First Nation, with a woman along for the ride, RCMP said.

When Swiftwolfe refused to stop the vehicle, officers pursued and eventually used tire spikes to stop the car, RCMP said.

Swiftwolfe and the passenger were arrested without incident. Police said a gun was found in the vehicle within reach of the driver.

The 24-year-old passenger was wanted on several warrants, including assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a release order.

Swiftwolfe is facing more than 35 charges.