North Battleford RCMP ask for help finding man wanted on probation breach charges since April

Police in North Battleford, Sask., are asking for the public's help locating a man whose been evading them for the past seven months.

An RCMP news release said Jonathan Swiftwolfe was charged with breaching his probation on April 18, 2020.

Police are concerned for the safety and of Moosomin First Nation residents while Swiftwolfe remains on the loose, and his arrest is a top priority, police said.

Moosomin Chief Bradley Swiftwolfe said the safety and security of band members is a primary concern for the community's council.

"A peaceful end to this situation involving Jonathan is hoped for," the chief said in the RCMP news release.

Swiftwolfe is approximately five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Swiftwolfe has "Westside" tattooed above his eye, "1994" tattooed under his eye and other words tattooed on his face and neck.

Police said Swiftwolfe is known to frequent areas around Moosomin First Nation and North Battleford.

He is considered armed and dangerous, police said, and should not be approached. Anyone who sees Swiftwolfe was asked to contact 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about Swiftwolfe's whereabouts was asked to contact the North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1738, their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).