North Battleford RCMP investigating 2 deaths after Christmas Eve house fire

North Battleford RCMP say they're investigating the deaths of two people following a house fire on Christmas Eve.

Officers were called to the fire on the 1000 block of 108th Street in North Battleford shortly before 4 p.m. CST, police say.

Firefighters were already battling the blaze when they arrived.

The two bodies, which have not yet been identified, were later discovered during a search of the property.

The Saskatchewan RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service will investigate the two deaths.

A provincial fire investigator is working with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency to determine the cause of the fire.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the 108th Street area unless they're a nearby resident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the North Battleford RCMP or call Crime Stoppers.