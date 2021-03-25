Saskatoon police investigating after woman dies in North Battleford RCMP custody

A 30-year-old woman has died after being arrested by the North Battleford RCMP.

RCMP say that shortly after 4:30 p.m. CST on March 24, the woman was arrested and taken to the North Battleford detachment. There, officers determined she required medical care and she was taken to Battlefords Union Hospital at 7:15 p.m. CST.

At 10:00 p.m. CST, the officer accompanying the woman at the hospital saw that she was in medical distress, began lifesaving efforts and called medical staff for help, RCMP said. The woman was pronounced dead at approximately 10:30 p.m. CST.

RCMP have asked the Saskatoon Police Service to investigate the woman's sudden death. They have also asked the Ministry of Justice to appoint an independent observer.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority will be reviewing the incident as well.

The woman's family has been notified of her death.