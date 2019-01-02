Footprints in the snow led Mounties to suspect in New Year's Eve home invasion

Two minutes after the new year started Battlefords RCMP were investigating a gun crime.

Police received initial reports of two men walking down 15 Avenue in North Battleford firing a rifle in the air just after midnight on Jan. 1, the Mounties said in a news release. RCMP conducted "extensive patrols" and spoke with witnesses but were unable to locate the pair.

While responding to an unrelated call roughly 20 minutes later, officers located two people who seemed to match the description of the suspects. They were seen walking into the backyard of a home on the 1200 block of 111 Street.

Police called for backup and trapped the suspects, a man and a woman, in the backyard, according to the release.

When two officers entered the yard, police said, the man aimed a gun at them and threatened to open fire while hiding behind the woman. Police then "verbally engaged" the suspect before he fled the scene.

The woman was taken into custody safely, police said.

Fresh footprints led officers to a home on 12 Avenue, where they heard yelling and screaming inside.

Suspect beaten

Police forcibly entered the residence and found the homeowner and three other men holding down and beating the suspect, who was still holding the rifle, according to the police release.

Police intervened and arrested the suspect.

"Officers determined the man was earlier at this residence for a party but was kicked out for unruly behaviour," according to the police release. "The male returned to the residence and entered forcefully just before police arrived."

The man faces numerous charges, including assault with a firearm and uttering threats, with more charges pending. He was taken into police custody and the investigation continues, according to police.

They said they are still working to determined the role of the woman the suspect used as a human shield, and the people inside the home where the man was arrested.