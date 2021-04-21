Sask. RCMP charge 4 people in connection with 11-month North Battleford murder investigation

RCMP have charged four people in connection with the murder of Damian Moosomin after an 11-month investigation.

Moosomin, 20, was found dead in the backyard of a home in North Battleford on May 16, 2020, five days after he was reported missing.

Tye Patridge of the Moosomin First Nation has been charged with first-degree murder. Jannay Blackbird of the Saulteaux First Nation is charged with second-degree murder.

Stormy Wapass-Semaganis of Edmonton and Melissa Semaganis of the Sweetgrass First Nation are facing charges of accessory after the fact to a murder.

Patridge, Blackbird and Semaganis are scheduled to appear in North Battleford Provincial Court on April 27.

Wapass-Semaganis is scheduled to appear in North Battleford Provincial Court on April 28.