Sask. RCMP charge 4 people in connection with 11-month North Battleford murder investigation
Damian Moosomin's body was found in the backyard of a North Battleford home
RCMP have charged four people in connection with the murder of Damian Moosomin after an 11-month investigation.
Moosomin, 20, was found dead in the backyard of a home in North Battleford on May 16, 2020, five days after he was reported missing.
Tye Patridge of the Moosomin First Nation has been charged with first-degree murder. Jannay Blackbird of the Saulteaux First Nation is charged with second-degree murder.
Stormy Wapass-Semaganis of Edmonton and Melissa Semaganis of the Sweetgrass First Nation are facing charges of accessory after the fact to a murder.
Patridge, Blackbird and Semaganis are scheduled to appear in North Battleford Provincial Court on April 27.
Wapass-Semaganis is scheduled to appear in North Battleford Provincial Court on April 28.