North Battleford man charged with killing his 72-year-old mother
A North Battleford man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his mother.
Walter Geering was arrested, charged after his mother was found dead Wednesday
RCMP say Beatrice Geering, 72, from North Battleford was found dead Wednesday just before noon at a home on 93rd Street in North Battleford.
Geering's son, Walter Geering, 45, was arrested and charged a short while later.
He makes his first court appearance Friday in North Battleford.