North Battleford man charged with killing his 72-year-old mother

A North Battleford man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his mother.

RCMP have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of his mother. (CBC)

RCMP say Beatrice Geering, 72, from North Battleford was found dead Wednesday just before noon at a home on 93rd Street in North Battleford.

Geering's son, Walter Geering, 45, was arrested and charged a short while later. 

He makes his first court appearance Friday in North Battleford. 

