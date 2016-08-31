A North Battleford man accused of distributing intimate images of four different women without their consent will appear in Saskatchewan provincial court Friday.

The offence is often referred to as "revenge porn."

Daylan Heidel, 28, faces five charges for allegedly posting revenge porn photos of four women between 2015 and 2019.

He is also charged with firearms offences.

He made his first court appearance in June and was released on bail. Heidel was accused of distributing another image while on bail, and taken back into custody. He's been held in remand for 100 days.

In 2015, the federal government criminalized the non-consensual sharing of intimate photos by making amendments to the criminal code.

The Criminal Code defines an intimate image as being one in which the subject is nude, partially nude, or engaged in explicit sexual activity, made under circumstances that suggested, "a reasonable expectation of privacy."

If found guilty, those convicted on revenge porn charges could face up to five years in prison, while summary convictions could carry a six-month jail sentence and a $5,000 fine.

Several provinces — including Saskatchewan — have also passed laws that make it easier for victims to take civil action and sue perpetrators for compensation.