RCMP looking for suspect in recent North Battleford homicide

Saskatchewan RCMP are hoping the public can help in locating a 32-year-old man wanted in a recent North Battleford homicide.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Michael Jordan White of Sweetgrass First Nation.

On the afternoon of May 12, 2020, officers found Todd Levi Stone, 38, unconscious with severe head trauma at a home in the 800 block of 110th Street.

Stone was taken to hospital in Saskatoon but died the next day. A forensic autopsy was completed on Tuesday and determined Stone's death was the result of a homicide.

An RCMP news release said police learned about an altercation between Stone and another man before he died.

On Wednesday, police announced that White is wanted for second-degree murder. It's believed he has left the North Battleford area and may be in Lloydminster, Alta.

Anyone with information about the incident on May 12, or White's whereabouts, is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at at 1-800-222-8477.