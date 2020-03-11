2nd-degree murder charge laid in North Battleford homicide

RCMP say a 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman's body was found in a North Battleford home on Sunday.

Police received a request to conduct a well-being check at a home on the 1900 block of St. Laurent Drive, where they found the body of Sequin Mooswa.

An autopsy on Mooswa was completed in Saskatoon on Monday.

Keenan Mirasty is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with Mooswa's killing.

He appeared in North Battleford provincial court on Tuesday.