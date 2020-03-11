Skip to Main Content
2nd-degree murder charge laid in North Battleford homicide
RCMP found the body of 22-year-old Sequin Mooswa after responding to a call Sunday

RCMP say Keenan Mirasty has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Sequin Mooswa. (CBC)

RCMP say a 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman's body was found in a North Battleford home on Sunday.

Police received a request to conduct a well-being check at a home on the 1900 block of St. Laurent Drive, where they found the body of Sequin Mooswa.

An autopsy on Mooswa was completed in Saskatoon on Monday. 

Keenan Mirasty is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with Mooswa's killing. 

He appeared in North Battleford provincial court on Tuesday.

 

