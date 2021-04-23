RCMP investigating after home in North Battleford shot at

A police investigation is underway after a home in North Battleford, Sask., was shot at early Friday.

RCMP say they were called about a broken window at a home on Scott Drive around 3 a.m. CST, according to a police news release.

When officers arrived they determined the window was broken because the home had been shot at, unbeknownst to the residents.

Police said the residents thought someone threw a rock into their window.

There were no injuries as a result of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP, especially if they have a video camera set up on or near Scott Drive.