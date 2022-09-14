Teenager arrested after alleged assault at North Battleford high school

Saskatchewan RCMP say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault at a North Battleford high school Wednesday.

In a statement released before 1 p.m. CST Wednesday, police said a person at the North Battleford Composite High School was assaulted and incurred non-life threatening injuries.

Police were looking for a 16-year-old who they believe is connected with the assault.

RCMP released an update later Wednesday afternoon saying the boy had been found and arrested.

They said the investigation was still ongoing.