Sask. RCMP searching for teenager considered armed after assault at North Battleford high school

Battleford RCMP are searching for a teenage boy believed to have been involved with an alleged assault at a high school in North Battleford, Sask., Wednesday.

In a statement released before 1 p.m. CST Wedesday, police said a person at the North Battleford Composite High School was assaulted and incurred non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for 16-year-old Chance Dreaver, who they believe is connected with the assault and is considered "armed and dangerous."

Dreaver is described as six feet and one inch tall, and about 150 pounds. Police say he has medium length hair, a thin moustache and brown eyes.

Dreaver was last seen with a white T-shirt with the word "CHAMPION" written on the front and dark pants, according to RCMP.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

CBC has reached out to RCMP for comment on the incident.