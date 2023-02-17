North Battleford arts centre responds to backlash against drag queen bingo fundraiser

Staff at an arts centre in North Battleford say they're being overrun with "hateful and discriminatory" calls and emails, after a local church caught wind of an upcoming drag queen bingo fundraiser.

Kali Weber, the general manager of the Dekker Centre for the Performing Arts, said the messages started about a month ago.

"They would call it vulgar, sexual, and talk about what having this one event would do to our community, saying, 'Would there be more drag events in the community? And when would it stop?'" Weber explained.

"Our staff was quite upset and angry. Trying to remain professional in that environment is really difficult — especially when your own belief system doesn't align with what they're telling you."

Weber says the messages began about a month ago, following a service at the Territorial Drive Alliance Church.

In a sermon posted on the church's YouTube page on Jan. 22, Rev. Keith Klippenstein tells the congregation that he's received messages from at least two church members wondering how the church plans to respond to the fundraiser.

"If you feel led by God to phone up the Dekker Centre, do that. But make sure your speech is seasoned with salt, and that whoever answers the phone and hears what you say in regards to this event and your concern about it [knows] that they have been talking with a Christ follower," Klippenstein told the congregation, referencing bible verses.

Klippenstein declined CBC's request for comment or an interview, saying in an email that he has "nothing else to add to the matter."

Rev. Keith Klippenstein encouraged his congregation at the Territorial Drive Alliance Church in North Battleford to ‘phone up the Dekker Centre’ to complain about a drag queen bingo fundraiser coming up in the spring. (Territorial Drive Alliance Church/YouTube)

Daniel Wasyliw, the organizer of the bingo, says it's hurtful to watch people put down an event that's raising money for the local branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

"It's just so sad to see a community — a really small community — have so much hate towards an event that is bettering their community," Wasyliw said.

Similar feelings were echoed by one of the drag queens set to perform at the event, Ryan Young — also known under the stage name China White.

"I think for one group to sort of come out of the shadows and seem to attack for no reason is very surprising," Young said. "I'm very hurt by it."

Michelle Winterholt, the executive director of the Canadian Mental Health Association's Battlefords branch, called the backlash "disheartening" and noted that the group supports inclusivity and diversity in the community.

In a statement, the City of North Battleford pointed to its role in the Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities, which mandates that the city champions human rights and promotes social inclusion.

"The city welcomes all community events, programming, and initiatives that support and espouse these values in a respectful and inclusive manner," the statement said.

Iona Whipp (left) and China White are set to host a drag queen bingo at North Battleford’s Dekker Centre for the Performing Arts on April 15. (Submitted by Ryan Young)

Young says the event will still happily go on, and he's personally welcoming anyone with any negative preconceived notions about it to attend with an open heart and mind to experience the joy for themselves.

"Just because someone's uneducated doesn't mean that they can't be educated," he said.

"If we can get them in a welcoming environment and not point fingers at them or be bullies like they're being to us and actually include them ... maybe things would be a whole lot different."