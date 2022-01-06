2 people charged with arson after North Battleford apartment fire that sent 23 to hospital

Two North Battleford residents have been charged with arson with disregard for human life following an apartment fire Monday that sent almost two dozen people to hospital, Saskatchewan RCMP say.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene just before 1:30 a.m., as fire engulfed a building on the 1400 block of 102nd Street.

The building was evacuated and 17 residents were taken to hospital, along with six emergency responders. They have all since been released, the City of North Battleford said in a Wednesday news release.

On Thursday, RCMP said arson charges have laid against a 22-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman.

"I would like to thank our investigators, as well as the North Battleford Fire Service and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, for quickly and thoroughly working through this investigation, enabling us to lay charges and arrest these individuals," Staff Sgt. Jason Teniuk said in a news release.

"I also want to thank all the emergency personnel who worked bravely, calmly and diligently at a dangerous scene to ensure all residents of this apartment complex were able to escape."

Both people charged are scheduled to make their first appearance in provincial court this week.

North Battleford RCMP said the Red Cross is helping people who were displaced by the fire.