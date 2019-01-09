North Battleford Amber Alert suspect has sentencing adjourned to next month

The man accused of stealing a vehicle with a child in the back seat could learn his fate next month.

Johnathan Ryann Gunville is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 20.

Gunville's lawyer wants him sentenced to no more than two years in jail. The Crown is asking for three years in prison.

Gunville previously pleaded guilty to charges related to abandoning a child, stealing a vehicle and dangerous operation of a vehicle last October.

Gunville stole an SUV with a six-year-old girl in the back seat from a North Battleford strip mall in September 2018. The disappearance prompted an Amber Alert.

The girl was located safe-and-sound almost 12 hours after the Amber Alert was issued.

With files from The Canadian Press