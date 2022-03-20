Nordic skiers fundraising to provide humanitarian support for war-torn Ukraine

A group of nordic skiers is logging hundreds of kilometres to gather donations in support of humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

"This came from a deep need to do something that went beyond simply ourselves and to use a tool that we had to help our community — our friends, our families, our neighbours — that we saw were greatly suffering right now," said Jacqueline Roy, who spearheaded the fundraising effort in Saskatchewan from Regina.

The Sask Ski for Ukraine group started out as a small, eight-person team of skiers after Roy had seen others fundraising for Ukraine and wanted to find her own way to do the same.

Over her more than a dozen years of experience as a Saskatchewan teacher, Roy says she has learned from students about their cultures, including those from Ukraine.

"Over the years I've had many students that are close to my heart in that community, and I just wanted to try and do something beyond myself and my own space," she said.

Jacqueline Roy, who organized the Sask. Ski for Ukraine group, says she's optimistic the group can reach their goal of $5,000. (Submitted by Jacqueline Roy)

Roy says she contacted the Canadian Red Cross to register as a charity, and WorldLoppet, which is hosting the Ukraine Charity Loppet for the same type of fundraising. Both gave them the green light.

She says the money will go to Red Cross, which will provide humanitarian efforts and response to the war in Ukraine.

Team gathered more skiers from Prince Albert Ski Club and Saskatoon Ski Club to raise their count to two dozen members. They expect to reach 30 members by Sunday.

Yens Pedersen, left, and Jacqueline Roy during a nordic ski run near Pilot Butte. Pedersen is nearing 100 kilometres skied over the month of March. (Submitted by Jacqueline Roy)

Yens Pedersen, one of the original eight skiers of the group, has clocked as many as 88 kilometres since the beginning of March. He's been fundraising by asking for donations per kilometre skied, but it's becoming more difficult as the spring months approach.

"The last two days as the melting is happening it's getting harder to get serious distance in," he told Tory Gillis, guest co-host of CBC's Saskatchewan Weekend.

LISTEN | Nordic skiers in Saskatchewan are logging kilometres to send support to Ukraine

Saskatchewan Weekend 7:40 Sask Ski for Ukraine Some Saskatchewan cross-country skiers know people in Ukraine can't freely experience nature the way they normally do. So they're strapping on their skis and clocking some slushy kilometres for the Red Cross. Guest co-host Tory Gillis checks in with one of these outdoor enthusiasts. Yens Pederson has already logged close to 90 kilometres this month. He shares a few stories of his experiences on the trails. 7:40

Roy, who says she's been skiing about 10 kilometres each week, says she takes her strides at night because it's calming, but some strong, long-distance skiers have been putting up impressive numbers and she has "never seen them ski so much in March before."

Some, like Pedersen, are receiving donations based on the distance skied. Others, like Roy, are looking for direct donations for the group. Roy says she's garnered about $675 in donations.

Roy estimates the group has collected more than $2,000 since the fundraiser began and is optimistic the group will reach $5,000.