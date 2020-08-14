Noodle Boy hoping to inspire votes for Pense, Sask., in Kraft Hockeyville contest

Noodle Boy is campaigning for the little-Saskatchewan-town-that-could, Pense.

The town of about 500 people, located about 25 kilometres west of Regina, is in the Top 4 for the Kraft Hockeyville contest. The contest gives one Canadian town $250,000 for rink upgrades.

Pense is trying to become the first Saskatchewan town to win the annual competition. It is in the final four with Twillingate, N.L, Saint-Felicien, Que., and Tyne Valley, P.E.I. Pense is the second smallest town after Tyne Valley.

"It's kind of crazy to me that Saskatchewan hasn't won," Bevan Harlton said.

Harlton is known around town as Noodle Boy, an unofficial mascot dressed up as a Kraft Macaroni and Cheese noodle.

Harlton is walking down Highway 1 on Friday morning as part of a convoy of RCMP, a firetruck, tractors, mascots and community members. They're trying to rally provincial and Western Canada spirit for the only remaining competitor in the west.

The group is expected to arrive at the existing Pense Memorial Rink on Friday at about 10:30 a.m. CST, "depending how aggressively Noodle Boy chooses to walk," a release said.

"We met a little bit before 7:00 and there was a combine and a couple of tractors and I was dressed like a noodle and I thought 'Well, there's really no place I'd rather be," Harlton said Friday.

Harlton created Noodle Boy in January 2020 to rally the town into the Top 4. He's been doing "training" videos all week to raise awareness.

For Harlton, it's personal. He was born and raised in the area and his family has farmed in the region for generations.

"And all of those generations have been involved with the different iterations of the rink," he said. "These rinks get to a point in small towns where, you know, it becomes more a part of your fabric than a building — a really special place for everybody."

Harlton said the rink's walls hold many memories, from his own playing time to watching his uncle putting up the glass to working on the Zamboni and watching his friends' children play.

"The place just gets so full up with memories and stories, it just takes on its own life."

The Kraft Hockeyville contest has been running since 2006.

The Pense rink committee said in a release that if it wins, it will use the money to replace the brine piping system in the rink. The system has been in the rink since the rink was rebuilt after a fire in 1989. The replacement would be about $300,000 and the community has raised $106,000 so far. The contest money would put them well over their goal.