Regina looking for opinions on property tax exemptions for non-profits
Schools, churches, hospitals already have provincial exemptions
The City of Regina is looking for your opinion on property tax exemptions for non-profit organizations.
The city says it's main source of revenue is through property taxes. When an organization is granted an exemption, everyone else has to pick up the tab.
A survey on the city's website asks general questions about how supportive one feels about exemptions to sport, culture, recreation, arts or heritage organizations along with concerns about providing exemptions only to those organizations.
The city is considering a general policy on exemptions which would help guide future decisions on the matter.
Schools, public hospitals and churches or places of worship already have exemptions for property tax as they're automatic through provincial legislation.
